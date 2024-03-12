Louis Walsh repeatedly told younger Celebrity Big Brother housemates to "shut up" as he launched into a rant following last week's tensions over nominations.

The former X-Factor judge, 71, was sitting in the kitchen with Ekin-Su Culculoglu while others, including Bradley Riches and Colson Smith, were sat in the living room.

A high-pitched noise appeared to annoy Walsh, as he told the Love Island star: "I wish they'd shut up, do you?"

"Just shut up, give us a break. It's all day every day... Seriously, it's too much, I wish they'd shut up," he continued.