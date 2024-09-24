Charli XCX and Lorde performed “Girl, so confusing” live for the first time at Madison Square Garden during the Sweat tour with Troye Sivan in New York City on Tuesday, 23 September.

Fans screamed as the New Zealand musician was brought on stage to sing the track, which will appear on the forthcoming Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat remix album.

Upon the song’s release, fans speculated that it was about Lorde as it deals with Charli XCX’s fraught relationship with another female musician.

After sending Lorde a voice note to inform her of the original track, the “Royals” singer suggested she should record a version of the song, Charli told Billboard.