Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:02
Strictly’s Chris McCausland responds to Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘harsh’ dance mark
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chris McCausland and his professional partner Diane Buswell responded to judge Craig Revel Horwood’s “harsh” dance score.
The comedian, who is the first-ever blind contestant to take part in the popular BBC show, appeared alongside his professional partner on spin-off show It Takes Two on Tuesday (15 October).
Show host Fleur East asked them about Craig’s score of six out of 10 for their Salsa to ‘Down Under’ by Men At Work on Saturday (12 October).
Diane said: “I screamed with excitement because it felt so good.
“If we had got a four or a three from Craig I would have screamed with excitement.”
The comedian replied to her: “That is absolutely rubbish.”
How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images
