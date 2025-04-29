Murderer orders pizza to victim’s house after killing friend

A murderer ordered a pizza after violently attacking and killing his friend in Nottingham on 17 September 2024.

Caine Lonsdale, 34, of Lerwick Close, Nottingham, called police to tell them he had killed Jonathan Dittia in Clifton.

A post-mortem revealed the 40-year-old suffered serious head injuries from repeated kicks, stamps and possible blows from a blunt instrument.

Lonsdale and Mr Dittia had been at the victim’s home in Eddleston Drive.

Between 11am and 7pm, neither were seen to leave the flat.

Lonsdale was later seen on CCTV eating takeaway pizza outside Mr Dittia’s flat before making the 999 call.

Lonsdale pleaded guilty to murder and was handed a life sentence. He must serve at least 15 years in jail before he can apply for parole.