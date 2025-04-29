Meghan sets record straight on rumours about running for office

The Duchess of Sussex has responded to speculation that she could run for public office.

Speaking to The Jamie Kern Lima Show in an episode released on Monday, 28 April, Meghan addressed rumours that she could enter the world of politics.

Elsewhere, the duchess teared up as she told the IT Cosmetics founder how proud she is of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She revealed how she sends her two young children emails every night before she goes to bed for them to read when they get older.