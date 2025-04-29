Meghan Markle cries discussing how proud she is of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle cried as she discussed how proud she is of her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke openly with podcast host and IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima for a candid discussion about her family on Monday (28 April).

Reflecting on parenting, she told the podcast host: “I really want to be good at it.”

She then revealed how she sends her two young children emails every night before she goes to bed for them to read when they get older.

Meghan said: “Maybe when they're 16, maybe when they're 18, they will feel she has loved us so much.”