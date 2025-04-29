Adolescence creator gets choked up on childhood moment that shaped his career

Adolescence creator Jack Thorne appeared to be emotional as he recalled childhood conversations that shaped his career and how he makes shows such as the hit Netflix series.

Speaking at a Women and Equalities Committee hearing on misogyny among young men and boys on Tuesday, 29 April, the television writer was asked what conversations he wanted to start as part of the show, and the messages he wanted to convey.

"For me, I like drama as the starting point of conversation," Thorne told the committee.

"I grew up watching EastEnders with my mum and talking about it with her afterwards. I still remember the stuff that we talked about and what it provoked in me."