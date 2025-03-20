A writer behind Netflix show Adolescence has shared that online trolls questioned whether he has “too much oestrogen” since the success of the show.

Jack Thorne created the four-part crime drama with Stephen Graham, which is about a young boy accused of killing his female classmate.

It explores topical issues including incel culture, misogyny and the online “manosphere”.

“My picture is being circulated with questions as to my masculinity... whether I’m a man or not,” Thorne told Newsnight on Wednesday, 19 March, after Sir Keir Starmer backed calls for the programme to be shown in schools.

“People [are] saying I’m Jewish, when I’m not. It’s been very odd,” he added.