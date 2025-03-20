Sir Keir Starmer has backed calls for Netflix series Adolescence to be shown in Britain’s parliament and in schools.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 19 March, the prime minister revealed that he and his teenage children had been watching the show, which follows the family of 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is accused of the brutal murder of a young girl. Stephen Graham plays Jamie’s father, Eddie.

The show explores topical issues including incel culture, misogyny and the online “manosphere”.

“This violence carried out by young men, influenced by what they see online, is abhorrent and we have to tackle it,” Sir Keir told the House of Commons.