Chris Rock takes dig at Jada Pinkett Smith in unearthed 2016 Oscars clip

An unearthed clip from the 2016 Oscars shows Chris Rock making a dig towards Jada Pinkett Smith.

It comes after last night’s 2022 Oscars ceremony saw Will Smith get on the stage and slap the comedian across his face following a distasteful joke about Jada’s shaved hair.

In the eight-year-old clip, Rock referred to the ceremony being boycotted by Jada due to its lack of diversity.

He was presenting the ceremony, and said in his opening monologue: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

