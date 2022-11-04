Greta Thunberg reveals hilarious way she uses beans to cope with stress

Greta Thunberg has revealed how she has developed a rather quirky coping mechanism to deal with stress - and it involves beans.

During a chat with Russell Howard, she shared: “When I was sailing across the Atlantic ocean I didn’t have much to do, so I sat there and ate one bean at a time, and it became some sort of comfort food.”

“This is phenomenal. Why wasn’t this in castaway with Tom Hanks,” the comedian remarked.

The 19-year-old agreed, and said beans should “replace that volleyball.”

