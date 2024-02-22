Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker used to cry getting up at 3am for work

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has revealed he used to cry in the toilets after getting up at 3am for work.

The 46-year-old, who now works as a newsreader for Channel 5, spoke of the impact getting up so early had on him during his time at the BBC, when he appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (21 February)

The presenter said: “By Wednesday I was full zombie mode, and also you get really emotional. By Wednesday at the end of the show I was in the toilet just crying about anything. Anything sends you over the edge.”