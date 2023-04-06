New exhibition celebrates 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane

The curator of a new exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s album Aladdin Sane has said the record’s artwork is “as powerful today as it was then”.

The Aladdin Sane: 50 Years exhibition has been curated by Chris Duffy, the son of photographer Brian Duffy – who worked with the late Bowie to create his highly recognisable lightning flash portrait.

Launching on 6 April at the Southbank Centre in London, the collection marks half a century since the 1973 release of the musician’s sixth studio album.

