David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral moment for Uber Eats Super Bowl advert

David and Victoria Beckham have recreated their viral “be honest” moment for an Uber Eats Super Bowl advert.

In a new teaser for the Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial released on Tuesday (30 January), the couple recreate a viral clip from Netflix’s Beckham documentary, where David interrupted his wife, during an on-camera interview.

The former England captain is once again poking his head into a room to remind his wife to "be honest."

However this time, he is letting fans know that he and his fashion designer wife have a Super Bowl commercial to do.

