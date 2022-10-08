Doctor Who: BBC announces when Jodie Whittaker’s final episode will air

The BBC will air Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode on Sunday 23 October.

The episode will be titled as “The Power of the Doctor”.

Whittaker will step down as the Time Lord in the third of three specials that have been broadcast throughout 2022.

It’s currently unknown whether the episode will introsduce Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa as the next Doctor.

Gatwa was confirmed to play the role earlier this year for a new series that is being overseen by returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

Whittaker made her Doctor Who debut in 2017.

