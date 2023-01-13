Justin Roiland, co-creator of the animated series Rick and Morty, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend.

A criminal complaint obtained Thursday from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charged Roiland, 42, with corporal injury and false imprisonment by menace, fraud, violence or deceit against the woman, who he was living with at the time.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The incident occurred in January of 2020 and Roiland was charged in May of that year, but the charges apparently went unnoticed by media outlets at the time.

