Jimmy Kimmel predicts what Trump will do with his money when he dies

Jimmy Kimmel has predicted what Donald Trump will do with his money when he dies.

The comedian referenced the fact that Trump wasn’t named in the will of ex-wife Ivana Trump, who died last year at the age of 73, during his Tuesday night monologue.

He then took aim at the former president with a humorous prediction.

“You know Trump is gonna pull a ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ and try to get that money, too,” Kimmel joked.

“I’d love to see his will. I bet he’s having his money buried with him. I would bet anything.”

