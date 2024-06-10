Rodeo bull rampages through grounds after flipping bystander using horns

A rodeo bull picked up and flipped a person with its horns after hopping a fence surrounding an Oregon arena on Saturday, 8 June.

The animal ran through a concession area at the 84th Sisters Rodeo in the city of Sisters into a parking lot, injuring at least three people before wranglers caught up with it, officials said.

One person was lifted up, spun end over end, and bounced off the bull's horns before hitting the ground.

The Sisters Rodeo Association said three people were injured “as a direct result of the bull, two of whom were transported to a local hospital," KTVZ-TV reported.