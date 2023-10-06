Bulls trample fence and climb into Biggleswade garden

Bullocks have trampled through a fence and made their way into gardens in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.

According to locals, the animals get onto properties every year and cause damage but they normally graze on a common nearby.

Councillor Andy Skilton shared footage with The Independent showing the bullocks causing havoc.

He told BBC Three Counties Radio that he had tried to reach the common's owners, Fen Reeves, but was unable to make contact so shared footage online to raise awareness.

Fen Reeves told the BBC it had contacted residents and discussed issues.