Reporter who spotted Michael Mosley’s body recalls ‘unusual’ moment of discovery

A reporter who spotted Michael Mosley's body on the Greek island of Symi has described the moment of discovery.

The TV doctor and columnist, 67, was found dead on the island after going missing last Wednesday (5 June).

This Morning journalist David Blackmore was on a search boat with the local mayor when they spotted an "unusual" object.He said he and the mayor were taken out on a water taxi from Pedi to Agia Marina, when they looked back towards the marina to record some footage.

Mr Blackmore and a camera operator then spotted an "unusual" object.

They took the footage back to Pedi, where they were able to zoom in and realised it was a male body.