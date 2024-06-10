Michael Mosley: Simon Calder pays tribute to TV doctor after body found

Michael Mosley was “simply brilliant” and “unique”, The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder has said in a tribute.

The TV doctor and columnist’s wife confirmed he was found dead on the Greek island of Symi after going missing last Wednesday (5 June).

Dr Mosley, 67, had set off for a coastal walk in searing heat without his mobile phone.

His body was discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on Symi on Sunday.

“He could communicate with great empathy that no-one else has managed. He will be so sadly missed by those of us who enjoyed watching and listening to him,” Calder said.