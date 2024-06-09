Local cameraman details spotting body during search for Michael Mosley

A local camera operator on the Greek island of Symi has recalled spotting a body on the beach in the search for TV doctor Michael Mosley.

The body, which is yet to be formally identified, was discovered beneath a fence that runs around a bar on Agia Marina beach, which is surrounded by hilly, rocky terrain.

Antonios, a local camera operator, described finding the body while he was out on a boat shooting interviews with the mayor.

He said he used his camera to zoom in on something black on the beach and became emotional recalling what he found.

“I’m sorry for the family, I’m sorry that I’m the one to find him. I wish we had better news,” Antonios said.