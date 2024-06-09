Michael Mosley: Route TV doctor suspected to have taken before disappearance

Watch a walkthrough of the route TV doctor Michael Mosley is suspected to have taken before going missing while on holiday in Greece.

A body was found on Sunday 9 June after an extensive search operation led by emergency workers on the island of Symi.

The 67-year-old TV personality was last seen by friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going for a walk to the centre of the island.

The body, which is yet to be formally identified, and an umbrella were discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on Symi.