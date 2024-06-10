Key takeaways from Liberal Democrats general election manifesto launch

The Liberal Democrats launched their general election manifesto, with promises to invest in health and care, rejoin the European single market and eventually the EU, and compensate the victims of the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.

The latter issue has dogged party leader Sir Ed Davey, who served as postal affairs minister under the coalition government between 2010 and 2012.

He has come under fire for failing to do more to help wrongly-convicted subpostmasters.

The manifesto details a pledge to “ensure justice for the victims of scandals and prevent future scandals”.