Ed Davey declines ten times to say sorry for role in Post Office scandal

Sir Ed Davey declined ten times to explicitly apologise over inaction in the Post Office scandal.

Speaking to ITV News, the Liberal Democrats leader said he "deeply regrets not getting to the bottom of the lies that were told" when he was postal minister in the coalition government.

Sir Ed was told of concerns about the faulty software before hundreds of postmasters were prosecuted.

"I deeply regret that I was lied to on an industrial scale," he added.

He said his "heart goes out to the people that were hit" by accusations of theft, fraud, and false accounting due to faulty computers.