Andrea Leadsom clashes with Fiona Bruce over Post Office scandal inaction

Fiona Bruce and Andrea Leadsom had a tense exchange as they discussed inaction over the Post Office scandal during Thursday’s (11 January) Question Time.

The programme’s host clashed with the Conservative junior minister and Northamptonshire South MP after she claimed politicians were campaigning for justice for subpostmasters “for a very long time.”

“But it didn’t happen, that’s the point,” Bruce responded.

It comes after lawyers told The Independent that hundreds of subpostmasters who have not made claims may be too “traumatised” to come forward because of mistrust in the government and Post Office.