John McGinn’s dancing steals show as Scotland arrive in Germany for Euro 2024

John McGinn's dancing stole the show as Scotland were welcomed to Germany on Sunday, 9 June, ahead of Euro 2024.

The midfielder took part in a traditional folk dance called a "schuhplattler" as the players arrived in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Steve Clarke's squad checked into the team hotel before heading off to a local hall, where they met mayor Elisabeth Koch and a typical German band.

Scotland will kick off the tournament in a game against the hosts in Munich on Friday, 14 June.