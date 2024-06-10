Angela Rayner says council tax row was ‘deliberate smear’

Labour’s deputy leader has spoken about her “frustrating” investigation into her living affairs.

Angela Rayner spoke to The News Agents podcast as her Labour party gears up for the 2024 general election.

She told Lewis Goodall, “It was frustrating, there’s been a number of times where I felt that whether it was misogyny or this, which I felt was difficult on a personal level.”

Greater Manchester Police announced no action will be taken into claims that Rayner owed council tax on a previous property.

