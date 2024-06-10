Ed Davey rides rollercoasters after announcing Lib Dem manifesto

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has enjoyed an afternoon of rollercoaster rides at Thorpe Park, the same day he announced his party’s general election manifesto.

In the latest public stunt, Mr Davey was seen waving to passers-by before being whisked away by rides at the park.

The Liberal Democrats launched their general election manifesto earlier today (10 June) with promises to invest in health and care, rejoin the European single market and eventually the EU.