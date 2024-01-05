Dragons’ Den idea appears to take inspiration from popular BBC sitcom

Dragon’s Den returned to our screens for a new series on Thursday (4 January), however, viewers were transported back to the nineties and a popular BBC sitcom with one popular invention.

Daniel and Lina appeared on the show to promote their glasses company Pop Spec. The company makes affordable prescription strength glasses that are ready to wear in just 20 minutes.

Viewers were quick to notice they had heard the name Pop Spec before as it was the same company name used in Absolutely Fabulous by Edina, played by Jennifer Saunders.

“I do hope Edina is getting her cut for them stealing her idea!”, one X user said.