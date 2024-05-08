Dua Lipa opens up on gruelling tour regime and strict diet

Dua Lipa has opened up on her extremely demanding tour regime.

The seven-time Brit Award winner revealed there is “no drinking” while she is on the road and that she bounces between working out and show rehearsals.

“It’s like rehearsals, no drinking, working out, just back-to-back preparing for all the shows that come,” Dua told Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the latest episode of their podcast Dish.

“Also, I haven’t done a proper tour show for a year so I’ve got to get my stamina back up before I go into festivals.”