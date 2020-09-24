Independent TV
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he publicly won’t endorse Joe Biden in US election campaign
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said that he will not publicly endorse any presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 election.
Following his endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020, Johnson cited concerns over the division his previous endorsement caused.
"I realised, what that caused back then, was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me,” he said.
Despite his decision, Johnson pledged to support whoever is elected, expressing trust in the American people's choice.
Addressing rumors about his potential political aspirations, Johnson said, "That’s not my intention. I’m not a politician, I’m not into politics."
