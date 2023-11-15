Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spontaneously breaks into Moana hit on Jimmy Fallon

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spontaneously broke into a Moana song as he discussed details of an upcoming live-action adaptation on Jimmy Fallon.

On Monday (13 November) the actor, 51, confirmed production will start soon for the follow-up to the 2016 animated version.

“You’re real-life Maui," Fallon declared, referring to the demigod played by Johnson.

Johnson told Fallon he "can't wait" before grabbing a microphone and launching into "You're Welcome" from the original film, with the host joining in on the action.