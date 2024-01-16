Watch Ayo Edebiri’s heartfelt tribute to parents in Emmys acceptance speech

Ayo Edebiri paid tribute to her parents in a heartfelt acceptance speech at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, 15 January.

The actor, 28, won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series prize for her role in The Bear.

“I’m so incredibly grateful for this for many reasons, but the main one is this show is about found family and real family,” she said.

“My parents are here tonight... I love you guys so much... Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and have your child say ‘I wanna do improv,’” she added as the audience laughed.