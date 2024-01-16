This is the moment The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach kisses producer Matty Matheson live on stage at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday evening (15 January).

After a hugely successful night, The Bear capped off a string of individual acting awards and walked away with the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series accolade.

The producer, who also stars in the hit comedy, was giving his acceptance speech on stage but was interrupted just seconds in by his co-star, Moss Bachrach, who gave him a passionate kiss on the lips.