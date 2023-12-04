Patrick Dempsey opens up on hair loss while filming Ferrari

Patrick Dempsey has opened up on the hair loss he suffered while filming Ferrari.

The actor, 57, stars in Michael Mann's upcoming film about Enzo Ferrari as he enters his racing team in the 1957 Mille Miglia.

Dempsey revealed that the dye used on his hair, as well as a tight-fitting helmet, made his hair suffer while playing racing driver Piero Taruffi.

"I should have had a wig... Towards the end of the shoot, I had this monk halo," Dempsey told the Radio Times.