Patrick Dempsey has revealed how his family reacted after he was named “Sexiest Man Alive”.

While attending a recent screening of Ferrari in Las Vegas, the actor admitted it felt good to receive the title from People magazine earlier this month.

“It’s nice at my age to get that kind of attention,” Dempsey, 57, said, adding it was “a complete surprise”.

He then went on to reveal his family’s reaction, sharing that his wife Jillian called the news “fantastic” - but their three children teased him.

“My kids just tore me up, which they should do. So that was fun. Everybody had their own sort of person they would vote for and we had that debate, so that’s good.”