EA reveals FIFA 22 ‘ones to watch’ Ultimate Team players

EA has brought back the Ones to Watch player cards in FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team, revealing which stars are included.

The confirmed players, all of who have recently transferred to new teams, include Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Jack Grealish.

All of the players will be available from 1 October, with a second batch of players being released on 8 October.

All of the Ones To Watch players will be available in normal Ultimate Team packs and will have a special style to indicate they are different.