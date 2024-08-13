Freddie Flintoff shows for first time how bad injuries were days after Top Gear crash

Freddie Flintoff revealed his horrific injuries just days after a high-speed car crash while filming Top Gear, a new BBC documentary shows.

The former England cricketer was left facial and rib wounds following the accident at Surrey’s Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022.

In Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams On Tour, in which the 46-year-old takes a group of young people from his home town of Preston on a cricketing tour of India, he recalls how he only left his home for medical appointments in the seven months after the crash.