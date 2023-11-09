Top Gear host Chris Harris has said Freddie Flintoff is “healing” following his crash while filming for the show almost a year ago.

Flintoff, a former England cricketer, was injured at Top Gear’s test track last December.

“I think he’s healing. It was a serious incident. I’m not going to say any more than that,” Harris said, providing an update on his fellow presenter.

“It’s great to see him out and about, being passionate about cricket, I’m sad I’m not doing Top Gear with him at the moment, but that’s life, it’s the best thing for him right now,” he added.