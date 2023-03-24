Freddie Flintoff had his trousers ripped off by his fellow Top Gear presenters in what was his last appearance before filming of the show was cancelled.

The BBC announced on Thursday (23 March) that it will not resume shooting for this series after Flintoff, 45, was injured in a horrific accident at the Top Gear test track last December.

On the 18 December episode, the former cricketer’s underwear and trousers were pulled around his ankles by Paddy McGuinness as the pair attempted to quickly switch seats in a comical scene.

