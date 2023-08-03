First look at Freddie Mercury: A World of his Own exhibition

Take a sneak peek at a new exhibition and auction showcasing more than 1,500 items from the private collection of Freddie Mercury.

Beloved items from the Queen frontman’s home in Kensington, west London, will be on display from Friday, 4 August, until Tuesday, 5 September.

In the collection are some of Mercury’s most iconic posessions including a replica of St Edward’s Crown and its accompanying cloak, made by the singer’s friend and costume designer Diana Moseley, which the star wore during the finale rendition of God Save The Queen on his last tour with Queen in 1986.