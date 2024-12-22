Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

Why Gavin and Stacey was filmed in Wales

00:49

Lucy Leeson | Sunday 22 December 2024 15:48 GMT

James Corden reveals personal reason Gavin and Stacey was filmed in Wales

Gavin and Stacey co-creator James Corden has explained why the popular sitcom was filmed in Wales.

The final ever episode of the comedy show will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

During a recent press call, the Smithy actor revealed why the show was filmed in Wales.

Corden told the BBC: “I went to a wedding in Barry Island with an ex-girlfriend of mine.

“The groom was from England and the bride from Barry and it was all these cultures coming together.”

Up next

90s chart topper shocks pub-goers as he performs surprise karaoke set

00:59

90s chart topper shocks pub-goers as he performs surprise karaoke set

Strictly stars fight back tears in special tribute to Caroline Flack

01:29

Strictly stars fight back tears in special tribute to Caroline Flack

Soap star says shock exit after 13 years left her hurt and shaking

00:46

Soap star says shock exit after 13 years left her hurt and shaking

Simon Cowell and rarely-seen son Eric enjoy father and son time

00:49

Simon Cowell and rarely-seen son Eric enjoy father and son time

Editor’s Picks

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary

56:11

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary

How to make the most of your city break in the USA

05:14

How to make the most of your city break in the USA

Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge

01:35

Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

44:07

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

More Editor’s Picks
Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas

01:53

Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

01:45

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia

07:54

The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

01:27

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

Travel Smart

The most magical Christmas markets to visit

05:23

The most magical Christmas markets to visit

The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia

07:54

The Travel Smart guide to southeast Asia

The best European cruise holiday destinations

06:29

The best European cruise holiday destinations

Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice

07:27

Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice

More Travel Smart
Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart

05:04

Enjoy the splendour of luxury holidays with TravelSmart

Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

06:10

Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

06:10

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

04:42

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

That Dress

The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted

02:22

The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted

How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

02:21

How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple

01:43

How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

01:45

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

More That Dress
How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend

01:54

How Gillian Anderson’s thong defined a noughties fashion trend

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

02:06

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

01:49

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

Binge Watch

Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge

01:35

Netflix present our next great action hero in Rebel Ridge

The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch

01:52

The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch

Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas

01:53

Why this tale of a Japanese toilet attendant could save your Christmas

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

01:45

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder bring the wit with Hacks

More Binge Watch
Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

01:27

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders

01:04

Why you should go back to school with BBC Three’s Boarders

Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist

01:32

Why a granny seeking revenge should be on your Christmas watchlist

The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas

01:44

The gritty BBC police drama you should be watching over Christmas

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

News

Mariah Carey struggles to wrap Christmas presents in funny tutorial

01:30

Mariah Carey struggles to wrap Christmas presents in funny tutorial

Peter Mandelson denies US ambassador role interest in resurfaced clip

00:32

Peter Mandelson denies US ambassador role interest in resurfaced clip

Nigel Farage makes rare trip to Clacton - with Father Christmas

00:19

Nigel Farage makes rare trip to Clacton - with Father Christmas

Watch: Far-right protesters rally after German market attack

00:59

Watch: Far-right protesters rally after German market attack

More News
German Christmas market attack: Child aged 9 among five killed 

01:41

German Christmas market attack: Child aged 9 among five killed 

Why are the trains always chaotic at Christmas?

01:32

Why are the trains always chaotic at Christmas?

Police swarm to arrest after Christmas market attack kills five

00:36

Police swarm to arrest after Christmas market attack kills five

Protesters arrested outside Amazon distribution center in Queens

00:26

Protesters arrested outside Amazon distribution center in Queens

Sport

Luke Littler explains why he burst into tears on stage after darts win

00:57

Luke Littler explains why he burst into tears on stage after darts win

Tyson Fury breaks silence after storming out of ring in Usyk defeat

00:38

Tyson Fury breaks silence after storming out of ring in Usyk defeat

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

01:27

Zac Efron emotional tour-de-force in the wrestling ring

Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka

01:11

Arsenal v Monaco: Arteta predicts bigger and better for Saka

More Sport
Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup

00:59

Ronaldo’s seven-word verdict on Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup

Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph

01:32

Watch: £185,000 supercar driver caught speeding at 130mph

Christian Horner’s nine-word response to Toto Wolff ‘terrier’ dig

00:46

Christian Horner’s nine-word response to Toto Wolff ‘terrier’ dig

George Russell’s eight-word takedown of Max Verstappen in F1 feud

00:31

George Russell’s eight-word takedown of Max Verstappen in F1 feud

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires