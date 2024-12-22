James Corden reveals personal reason Gavin and Stacey was filmed in Wales

Gavin and Stacey co-creator James Corden has explained why the popular sitcom was filmed in Wales.

The final ever episode of the comedy show will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

During a recent press call, the Smithy actor revealed why the show was filmed in Wales.

Corden told the BBC: “I went to a wedding in Barry Island with an ex-girlfriend of mine.

“The groom was from England and the bride from Barry and it was all these cultures coming together.”