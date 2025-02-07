Gino D’Acampo is seen joking with his wife and co-star Fred Sirieix hours before the TV chef was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards female colleagues.

Mr D’Acampo has denied a string of claims he made sexualised comments and gestures to female employees behind the scenes of his popular programmes.

Hours before ITV published the allegations on Thursday (6 February), the celebrity chef posted a video on Instagram of himself sharing a joke with his wife and First Dates star.

He captioned the post: “When the Wife chooses the wrong foreigner!”

Mr D’Acampo’s legal team said he is mortified by the allegations.

The Independent has asked his management company for comment.