Stunning timelapse footage captures the sun setting over Glastonbury Festival on the longest day of the year (21 June).

Revellers could be seen taking in the sunset and sitting on a hill as the first day drew to a close at Worthy Farm.

Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John will be headlining the iconic festival in the coming days.

The weekend’s weather is predicted to be a mixture of sun and rain, with some music fans already being drenched by a downpour on Wednesday.