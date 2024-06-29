Professor Brian Cox reunited with D:Ream to perform the iconic 1990s song Things Can Only Get Better at Glastonbury on Friday evening (28 June).

The song became the anthem to Tony Blair’s Labour government winning the general election in 1997.

BBC Breakfast asked Cox how it felt to reunite with the band after his performance.

Cox said: “I haven't done this song since 1997. That was off the scale, I think I remember it.

“My two ambitions growing up were Top of the Pops and Glastonbury.”