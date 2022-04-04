The 2022 Grammy Awards paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Sunday night, just over a week after his tragic death.

His band were scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but Hawkins was instead remembered in a moving tribute set to their song “My Hero”.

“Our thoughts go out to Taylor's family, his friends, the Foo Fighters family and all of their fans around the globe,” host Trevor Noah, said.

Foo Fighters won three Grammys on Sunday, which were accepted by presenter Jimmy Jam, as the band were not present.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.