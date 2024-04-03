Harry Judd told parents he would ‘never forgive’ them over McFly decision

McFly's Harry Judd almost didn't join the band due to pushback from his parents, the drummer has revealed.

The musician, 38, told Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Lindsey Russell that his family tried to block him from leaving school in the middle of his A-levels to fulfill his dreams, as he had secured good grades and only had one year left.

Judd said he told them "Do you know what? No, you can’t stop me doing this."

"I remember they looked at each other and smiled, and they were like, ‘okay'," he added.