Harry Styles was spotted walking through Tokyo reportedly with his "former flame" Kiko Mizuhara hours after being filmed passionately kissing model Emily Ratajkowski.

Live-streamed webcam footage captured the former One Direction singer, 29, walking down a street in the Japanese capital alongside the American-Japanese model, 32, at around 5am on March 26.

During the hours before, Kiko was pictured wearing angel wings at a rave.

The CCTV shows Harry wearing them as the pair walk side by side in the early hours of the morning.

The sighting came just hours after Harry was spotted locking lips with Ms Ratajkowski, 31, around 10pm on March 25.

Sign up to our newsletters.