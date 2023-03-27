Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing in Japan

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have reportedly been spotted kissing in Japan.

Footage released by the Daily Mail on Saturday, 25 March, appears to show the pair embracing next to a van in Tokyo.

It comes as the singer is in the country peforming for his Love on Tour concerts.

Styles is reportedly single after splitting up with ex-partner Olivia Wilde in November 2022.

Neither Styles nor Ratajkowski have offered a comment on the clip.

